Gehlot asks Centre to withdraw farm laws, apologise to farmers

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws passed in September without any delay and apologise to the farmers protesting against them.

In a series of tweets, he said, “The central government enacted the three farms bills without consulting the state governments, farmer organisations, and agricultural experts. All these bills were passed unconstitutionally on the basis of majority without any discussion in Parliament even when the Opposition was demanding to send the bills to the select committee.”

He added, “The central government did not discuss these bills with anyone and because of which the farmers of the entire country are on the roads today. Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh sought time to meet the President, but was not given time.”