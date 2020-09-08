Sections
Home / India News / Gehlot decides not to meet people for one month after string of infections at CMO, his residence

Gehlot decides not to meet people for one month after string of infections at CMO, his residence

After nearly 40 personnel at the Chief Minister’s Office and his residence tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided not to meet people for the next one month, according to a release.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Jaipur

Nearly 40 personnel of the CMO and the Chief Minister’s Residence (CMR) including some security staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last few days. (File photo)

“As per the advice of doctors, the chief minister has decided not to meet people for the next one month. During this time he will participate only through video conference,” a release said.

Nearly 40 personnel of the CMO and the Chief Minister’s Residence (CMR) including some security staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last few days.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to follow social distancing norms, wear face masks and take all precautions to stay safe from the coronavirus.



