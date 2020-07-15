Gehlot’s statement confirms Gandhis’ ownership over Cong: Shekhawat

NEW DELHI: Rebel Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s declaration that he wouldn’t be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was met with silence from the BJP on Wednesday. Pilot’s comments came a day after several BJP leaders said he was welcome to join the party.

BJP leaders avoided commenting on Pilot’s statement and limited their response to blaming the Congress and the Gandhi family, in particular, for not being able to keep their flock together. The party also attacked Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for trying to blame the BJP for an internal Congress rift.

“The very statement of Gehlot ji confirms the ownership of Gandhi family over Congressmen,” Union minister and MP from Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted.

Shekhawat, among the BJP politicians who had said any leader with the people’s mandate was welcome to join the party, commented: “They blame every bit of their dispute on the neighbor, and when dealing with the neighbor, they curse the family members!”

In response to Gehlot’s jibe at Pilot that “…speaking good English, giving good quotes and being handsome isn’t everything”, Shekhawat took a dig at the Gandhis, “Speaking good English does nothing, committing to family matters!”

Shekhawat also clarified that his comment about welcoming Pilot into the party had been misconstrued. “What I had said was anyone who aligns with our party’s ideology and has the mandate of the people is welcome. It did not mean that we have laid out a carpet for anyone,” he said.

The party also chose to remain silent on the issue of pushing the Gehlot government to prove its majority in the house.

“We will let the issue play out before taking recourse to other democratic and legal options available to us. Right now what we are seeing is internal rift for which the BJP is being blamed,” said a senior leader in Delhi.

In response to Gehlot’s comment that the Congress had proof of the BJP tying to topple the government, Shekhawat said the CM should furnish the proof and reveal who all were part of the conspiracy,.