Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Geo-tagging shelter homes, increased pool testing: Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 plan

Geo-tagging shelter homes, increased pool testing: Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 plan

In a meeting of officials, the administration has decided to focus on districts with no or less than ten coronavirus cases so that industrial activities can start soon in those areas.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 11:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state to review the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to focus on districts with no or less than ten coronavirus cases so that industrial activities can start soon in those areas, HT’s Hindi language publication Live Hindustan reported. In this manner, small industrial activities can be started in around 45 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state to review the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Adityanath directed officials to ensure geo-tagging of all shelter homes in the state, on the lines of the community kitchens, news agency IANS reported.

The chief minister also asked health officials to increase pool testing in all Covid-19 hospitals in order to maximise testing facilities. Adityanath asked the officials to promote cashless payment through Rupay card.



According to the Ministry of Health, 1868 people have been infected from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. While 289 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state, 29 have died from the infection here.

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Covid-19: J&K evacuates 369 students from Kota
Apr 27, 2020 19:04 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.