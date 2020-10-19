Sections
Geotagging issue resolved, says Twitter after J-K shown as part of China

A Twitter spokesperson called it a technical issue, one which they said has been swiftly resolved.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of the National Flag waving at the War Memorial, in Leh. (ANI)

Twitter on Monday responded to the controversies about an error in a geo-tagging issue, where Jammu and Kashmir was shown as a territory of China during a live broadcast by a senior journalist, saying the issue has been addressed. A Twitter spokesperson called it a technical issue, one which they said has been swiftly resolved.

In Nitin Gokhale’s live broadcast from Leh’s Hall of Fame, a war memorial for the fallen soldiers in the Union territory of Ladakh, Twitter’s geotagging feature displayed ‘Jammu and Kashmir as part of China.’

“Twitter folks, I just did a live from the Hall of Fame. Giving Hall of Fame as the location and guess what it is saying Jammu & Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China! Are you guys nuts?” Gokhale had tweeted.

Other Twitter users also immediately pointed out the issue. Following the incident, multiple other users also started live broadcasts or tweeted with the location set as Hall of Fame, Leh. However, the issue seemed to persist for all users. Users aware of the incident also shared screenshots confirming the issue.



Gokhale in his next tweet, called the incident outrageous and urged other users to try the same. He said, “Tweeple pl put Hall of Fame Leh as your location for live broadcast and see what’s happening. It shows location as Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China. I tested it again. Outrageous. Pl flood Twitter with complaints. GoI should take immediate action. @rsprasad”

“Am surprised by the line on the visual …” tweeted one user sharing a screenshot of the live broadcast with the location wrongly displayed. “Why it is showing J & k , People’s Republic of China?” another user replied.

A flurry of tweets tagging the official handles of Twitter and Twitter India flooded the platform demanding explanations. The government and concerned departments were also mentioned in the tweets.

The incident comes at a time of the ongoing border tensions between India and China.

