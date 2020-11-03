Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Germany to send warship to patrol Indian Ocean

Germany to send warship to patrol Indian Ocean

Germany’s defence minister announced one of the country’s warships will patrol the Indian Ocean as part of plans to manage China’s influence in the region even as foreign secretary Harsh Shringla held talks in Berlin on Monday to boost cooperation in areas ranging from post-pandemic recovery to the Indo-Pacific.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 06:29 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shringla, who held back-to-back meetings in Berlin with his German counterpart Miguel Berger, other senior officials and representatives of think tanks, highlighted the scope of working together for trade and investment, creation of diversified supply changes and counter-terrorism. (File photo for representation purpose)

Germany’s defence minister announced one of the country’s warships will patrol the Indian Ocean as part of plans to manage China’s influence in the region even as foreign secretary Harsh Shringla held talks in Berlin on Monday to boost cooperation in areas ranging from post-pandemic recovery to the Indo-Pacific.

Shringla, who held back-to-back meetings in Berlin with his German counterpart Miguel Berger, other senior officials and representatives of think tanks, highlighted the scope of working together for trade and investment, creation of diversified supply changes and counter-terrorism.

Ahead of Shringla’s arrival in Berlin as part of a three-nation tour, German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told The Sydney Morning Herald that a German frigate is set to patrol the Indian Ocean next year and the country’s naval presence in the Indo-Pacific will help safeguard the rules-based order. “We hope to be able to deploy next year,” she said.

“We will be spending more on defence in 2021 than in 2020 despite the fact that [the Covid-19 pandemic] has hit our budgets. Now the key is to translate this into real muscle.”



Kramp-Karrenbauer said Germany is working within NATO to expand relations with like-minded states such as Australia. “I am convinced territorial disputes, violations of international law and China’s ambitions for global supremacy can only be approached multilaterally,” she said. These moves come close on the heels of Germany unveiling its Indo-Pacific policy in September, when foreign minister Heiko Maas said latent conflicts in the region “would have global repercussions were they to erupt”.

Shringla told his German government interlocutors that India has faced multiple challenges in recent months because of the pandemic, “tensions on our northern border and the ever-present menace of terrorism on our western border”.

India has noted that Germany’s Indo-Pacific guidelines recognise the need to diversify supply chains, and both countries have a “clear convergence of interest in this area”, he said.

Sameer Patil, fellow for international security studies at Gateway House, said Germany’s focus on the Indo-Pacific is a natural extension of its commercial and strategic interests, and the activities of its partners such as France in the region. “Germany is one of the most powerful military players in the European Union after the exit of the UK and key European players are realising the importance of the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Voting for phase-2 of Bihar Assembly Election begins
Nov 03, 2020 06:59 IST
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
Nov 03, 2020 01:26 IST
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack; 1 suspect killed, several injured including a cop
Nov 03, 2020 04:51 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address rallies in Forbesganj, Saharsa
Nov 03, 2020 06:57 IST

latest news

Jinx ended, promising signs for Arteta’s Arsenal
Nov 03, 2020 07:01 IST
People of Bihar will vote on agenda, they will vote for us: Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 03, 2020 06:53 IST
Vardy-inspired Leicester making another strong start to EPL
Nov 03, 2020 06:52 IST
EPS fears Centre, says Stalin as he launches DMK’s campaign for 2021 assembly polls
Nov 03, 2020 06:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.