Ggm ICU rape: CMO says patient ‘may have been sexually assaulted’

Gurugram:

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram Civil Hospital on Thursday told Gurugram Police that a 21-year-old tuberculosis patient admitted at Fortis Hospital, Sector 44, may have been sexually assaulted while in hospital. The victim’s father lodged a complaint on Tuesday alleging that his daughter was raped by a member of the hospital staff while she was in a semi-conscious state on a ventilator in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

A case has been registered at Sushant Lok police station under section 376 (2) (E) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A three-member team of doctors was formed on Wednesday to conduct a medical examination of the victim. A sexual assault cannot be ruled out. More tests, including psychological assessment, will be conducted once she regains consciousness and her statement is recorded,” the CMO, Virender Yadav, wrote in a report submitted to the police.

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) took suo motu cognisance of media reports of the incident, and on Thursday constituted an inquiry committee. Its team will visit the hospital to talk to the administration and the victim’s family on Saturday.

The commission has sought a detailed report from the CMO and police, and asked the hospital management to submit an “action taken” report. “It was shocking to learn about such an incident inside hospital premises that too with a patient who is in ventilator support,” said Preeti Bhardwaj, vice-chairperson of HSCW.

Police said that two members of the hospital staff were under the scanner, but no arrests were made yet. Officers familiar with the probe, however, said they have recovered crucial evidence from the CCTV footage from two floors of the hospital.

“The victim is still on ventilator and has breathing issues. Her counselling sessions will also be scheduled once she starts communicating with family and doctors,” said commissioner of police KK Rao. He added that the investigators were waiting for the victim to be declared fit by the doctors before recording her statement, and making arrests.

Officers said the family suspected the crime took place between October 21, when she was admitted, and October 27, when she gained consciousness. The victim told her father about her ordeal through a handwritten note on Tuesday, they added.

The victim is undergoing treatment for tuberculosis, and was in isolation in a private room of the ICU.

The victim was removed from the ventilator on Friday evening but is not in a condition to record her statement.

Preeti Bhardwaj, vice chairperson of women commission visited the victim on Friday and met the family members. She said the victim was not in a condition to talk.

“The condition of the patient is steadily improving, and she was taken off ventilator support this afternoon. The family and police were immediately informed. Fortis is proud to have 58% of women employees and our ethos is to respect and ensure the dignity and safety of all women. As a responsible healthcare provider, we are committed to working with the authorities to establish the truth,” Fortis Memorial, Gurgaon, said in a statement.