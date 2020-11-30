Sections
Ghaziabad: Agitators say will continue stir at UP Gate

Ghaziabad: Agitators say will continue stir at UP Gate

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 04:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ghaziabad

Government authorities said that they have made arrangements for smooth flow of traffic basic facilities for the farmers. (HT Photo)

Farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday continued their stir from the UP Gate border in Ghaziabad and said that they will camp below the flyover.

On Sunday afternoon, they once again grouped and broke the barricades put up at the UP-Gate border by the Delhi police.

However, they did not proceed to Delhi.

“We will stay here and will wait for the plan for meetings with the government. There is no plan yet and we are waiting for government to talk to us. More farmers will come on Monday,” said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of BKU said at UP-Gate protest site on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police redirected traffic accordingly. Commuters coming from Indirapuram, Noida and proceeding to Delhi have been asked to take NH-9 flyover at UP Gate.

