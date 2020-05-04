Ghaziabad man first Covid-19 casualty in Gautam Budh Nagar district

The GBN district administration is investigating if Felix Hospital authorities followed all laid down procedures while treating the patient. (Sakib Ali/ HT file photo. Representative image )

A 47-year-old man from Ghaziabad’s Khoda Colony, who was undergoing treatment at the Felix Hospital in Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) district’s Sector 137, died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at around 11am on Sunday.

The latest Covid-19 related death would be counted in Ghaziabad, where two persons have succumbed to the viral infection so far, records, said GBN district health officials.

Earlier, on April 30, a 60-year-old woman from Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar neighbourhood, who had tested Covid-19 positive a day before, died at Yashoda Hospital, while she was on ventilator support.

The Khoda Colony resident was undergoing treatment for respiratory problems. Initially, he had visited the ESIC Model Hospital in GBN district, but was referred to the Felix Hospital on Saturday, they added.

“He was put on ventilator support on Sunday morning but died shortly after due to difficulty in breathing. The Felix Hospital authorities conducted Covid-19 test on him on Saturday, as per the protocol,” said Dr. Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer (CMO), GBN district.

“His test results conducted at a private laboratory came on Sunday night and showed that he was Covid-19 positive hours after he had died,” he added.

The deceased’s son and another of his relative refused to accept his body, as he had tested Covid-19 positive. Dr. Ohri and the GBN district police personnel performed his last rites early Monday morning.

“The Ghaziabad CMO was informed about the man’s death on Monday morning. The Ghaziabad district authorities have been told that all those from Khoda Colony, where the deceased lived, and adjoining areas need to be quarantined at the earliest, as they might have come in contact with him,” Ohri said.

All medical and paramedical employees at the Felix Hospital have been put under quarantine, the CMO said.

“We’re tracing the deceased’s contacts. We’ve tested all the other patients in the hospital, who were in his vicinity. But all of them have tested negative,” he added.

“The deceased was undergoing treatment at an isolation ward in the hospital, as his test report was pending. The doctor, who attended to him, used personal protective equipment (PPE) kits while treating him,” Dr. Ohri said.

The GBN district administration is investigating if Felix Hospital authorities followed all laid down procedures while treating the patient. “We’ll take action against the hospital authorities, if the probe finds them guilty of any negligence,” he added.