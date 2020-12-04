GHMC election results 2020: AIMIM candidates win in Mehdipatnam and Dabeerpura divisions

Female voters show their voter ID slips as they stand in a queue to vote for the GHMC election, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) registered its first wins in the counting of votes for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections 2020 on Friday.

While AIMIM candidate and former mayor of Hyderabad Majid Hussain won in Mehdipatnam division, Hussain Khan emerged victorious in the Dabeerpura division.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won in 99 wards. The AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and independents.

Counting of votes in the keenly-fought GHMC elections began in Hyderabad at 8 am on Friday.

The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has set up counting centres at 30 places in the city amid tight security arrangements for the process.

Out of the total 150 wards in the GHMC, polling was held for 149 wards on December 1 anda fresh poll was conducted on Thursday in one ward (Old Malakpet).

The mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this time. The elections were conducted with ballot papers in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of the 74.67 lakh voters, only 46.55 per cent exercised their franchise using ballot paper method.

In the Hyderabad city commissionerate, 817 new polling stations have been set up as compared to 2016. There are 2,146 normal polling stations, 1,517 sensitive polling stations, and 167 hypersensitive polling stations.