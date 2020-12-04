Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / GHMC election results 2020: AIMIM candidates win in Mehdipatnam and Dabeerpura divisions

GHMC election results 2020: AIMIM candidates win in Mehdipatnam and Dabeerpura divisions

Out of the total 150 wards in the GHMC, polling was held for 149 wards on December 1 and a fresh poll was conducted on Thursday in one ward. In the last GHMC election, the AIMIM had bagged 44 seats.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Female voters show their voter ID slips as they stand in a queue to vote for the GHMC election, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) registered its first wins in the counting of votes for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections 2020 on Friday.

While AIMIM candidate and former mayor of Hyderabad Majid Hussain won in Mehdipatnam division, Hussain Khan emerged victorious in the Dabeerpura division.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won in 99 wards. The AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and independents.

Counting of votes in the keenly-fought GHMC elections began in Hyderabad at 8 am on Friday.



The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has set up counting centres at 30 places in the city amid tight security arrangements for the process.

Out of the total 150 wards in the GHMC, polling was held for 149 wards on December 1 anda fresh poll was conducted on Thursday in one ward (Old Malakpet).

The mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this time. The elections were conducted with ballot papers in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of the 74.67 lakh voters, only 46.55 per cent exercised their franchise using ballot paper method.

In the Hyderabad city commissionerate, 817 new polling stations have been set up as compared to 2016. There are 2,146 normal polling stations, 1,517 sensitive polling stations, and 167 hypersensitive polling stations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
Dec 04, 2020 13:35 IST
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
Dec 04, 2020 13:22 IST
TRS widens lead, BJP, AIMIM in close race for 2nd spot in Hyderabad poll trends
Dec 04, 2020 13:41 IST
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Dec 04, 2020 12:15 IST

latest news

Anthony Fauci apologises for doubting UK’s approval of Pfizer vaccine
Dec 04, 2020 13:40 IST
Understanding without words: Father shares touching interaction with son
Dec 04, 2020 13:41 IST
Disregarding binding precedents no contempt, says Bombay HC, exonerates magistrate
Dec 04, 2020 13:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DDC candidate shot at, Omar slams attackers
Dec 04, 2020 13:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.