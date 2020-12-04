GHMC election results 2020: ‘Shape of things to come’, tweets Union minister Hardeep Puri on BJP’s early gains

People show their voter ID slips as they stand in a queue to vote for the GHMC polls 2020, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the early trends in Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC) elections indicate a change in popular mood and shape of things to come. He was reacting to the early gains made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the counting of votes.

“Early trends emerging from Hyderabad indicate a change in popular mood and shape of things to come. Policies of transformative development are hard to beat and always triumph over hollow populism and fake narrative,” Puri tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said on Friday that the victory of Dubbaka by-election will be repeated in the GHMC polls as well.

GHMC election results 2020: Track live updates

“The initial trends show BJP leading and it was expected. The transformation has started in the state of Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election and now the same will be repeated in GHMC. Let us wait till the evening, but it is a clear message to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) that people want change,” the BJP MP from Nizamabad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP was seen ahead of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as postal ballots were counted for the 150 ward GHMC polls 2020 at various counting centres across Hyderabad early on Friday morning. Around noon, the TRS is leading on 31 seats, while the BJP on 12 after the first round of counting.

However, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter and MLC from TRS, K Kavitha, said that her party is expected to win as many as 100 seats in the GHMC polls.

The mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this time. Elections were conducted with ballot papers in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the BJP, the GHMC polls re crucial as these are a precursor to the 2023 assembly elections in Telengana. The party contested the polls with the same preparations that go into contesting assembly or national elections with national general secretary Bhupender Yadav overseeing the electioneering.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.