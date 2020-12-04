GHMC poll results LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

Telangana, Dec 01 (ANI): TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao cast his vote for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad (GHMC) polls will take place on Friday in what is seen as a three-way battle between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, in fact, went all out in its campaign for the December 1 polls, with prominent leaders like Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, part president JP Nadda and youth wing chief Tejasvi Surya, among others, campaigning in the IT hub.

Also Read | Hyderabad civic election results 2020: Counting to begin at 8am

The campaigning for these elections sae the BJP raise pitch to change the city’s name to Bhagyanagar, triggering a war of words with the AIMIM. The party also alleged Rohingyas and illegal immigrants were present in large numbers in the city, promising to do a “surgical strike” in the Old City part of Telangana’s capital. Of around 74 lakh voters eligible, only around 34 lakh cast their votes. The current Hyderabad mayor is TRS leader Bonthu Rammohan.

Follow all live updates here:

7:11am: Ruling TRS currently has 99 seats in the civic body

Telangana’s ruling TRS currnetly has 99 seats in the GHMC, followed by AIMIM (44), BJP (4), Congress (2) and TDP (1)

7:00am: Counting of votes for 150-ward GHMC polls to begin at 8am

Counting of votes for the GHMC polls will begin at 8am in 30 polling centres across Hyderabad.