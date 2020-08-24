Sections
Ghulam Nabi Azad’s offer to resign from Congress as ‘poetic justice’: Owaisi

Azad was among the 23 leaders to write a letter to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a complete overhaul of the Congress. The senior leader had said he was ready to quit if Rahul Gandhi’s remark about “colluding with the BJP” were proven to be true.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Azad, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also clarified later Rahul Gandhi had never said that those who wrote the letter were colluding with or doing so at the BJP’s behest. (PTI file photo)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday called senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s offer to resign from the grand old party over Rahul Gandhi’s reported remarks about “collusion with the BJP” as “poetic justice”.

“Poetic Justice: GHULAM NABI sb u’d accused me of exactly this. Now you’re accused of the same. 45 years of ghulami for this? Now it’s proven that anyone opposing Janeudhari leadership will be branded B-Team. I hope Muslims now know the high cost of loyalty to Congress,” Owaisi tweeted.

Reports claimed that Rahul Gandhi said during the fiery meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that the letter written by the 23 leaders was done at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s behest. However, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied the reports, saying that the former Congress president had neither said a word about it nor alluded to it.



Azad, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also clarified later Rahul Gandhi had never said that those who wrote the letter were colluding with or doing so at the BJP’s behest.

“Rahul Gandhi at no point of time inside the Congress Working Committee (CWC) or outside it has said that the signatories to the letter were doing it at the behest of the BJP. This is a totally wrong thing which has been attributed to Rahul Gandhi,” Azad told HT.

Rahul Gandhi had questioned the timing of the letter by saying it was sent to Sonia Gandhi at a time when she was not keeping well and when the Congress was fighting a battle with the BJP in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi has been firm on quitting as the party chief and urged the CWC to relieve her of her duties. Many senior leaders such as AK Antony and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh persuaded her to continue and criticised the letter.

(With inputs from ANI)

