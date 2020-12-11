Sections
Giant iceberg expected to collide with South Georgia this month

According to the findings, the iceberg has been travelling thousands of kilometers from the Larsen C ice shelf, in Antarctica, since 2017 and now is around at a distance of 120 km from South Georgia.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:04 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

If it remains on its current path, the iceberg could ground in the shallow waters offshore, threatening wildlife, including penguins and seals. (HT file photo for representation)

Scientists are expecting a massive A-68A iceberg to strike land this month inflicting havoc near South Georgia Island.

“If it remains on its current path, the iceberg could ground in the shallow waters offshore, threatening wildlife, including penguins and seals,” researchers told.

Scientists have been keeping an eye on the activities of the berg on its journey for the past three years through satellite missions. One of the missions, the Copernicus Sentinel-1 radar mission, has proven to be significant in mapping the polar regions in winter, with its ability to see through clouds and the dark.

