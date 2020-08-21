Sections
Home / India News / Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends

Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends

Jaipur: The police charge sheet in the gang rape and murder of a 10-year-old disabled girl in Jaipur on May 17, filed Thursday, has revealed horrific details, about how she was...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:03 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma,

Jaipur: The police charge sheet in the gang rape and murder of a 10-year-old disabled girl in Jaipur on May 17, filed Thursday, has revealed horrific details, about how she was kidnapped by her own brother (20 years old) and raped by him and three of his friends, and then killed.

Sulesh Choudhary, additional deputy commissioner of police ( organized crime) in Jaipur City, completed investigation into the case. She was additional SP in Jaipur Rural when she investigated the case under Manoharpur police station.

“During investigation, we found that the brother of the victim, who is the prime accused in the case, hated his sister because he thought that she was a burden on the family. She was dependent on the family for everything. The statements of neighbours and other relatives show that he preferred to be out of house most of the time to avoid seeing her,” the police officer said.

The family is from Uttar Pradesh and worked at a brick kiln in Jaipur.



“On May 17, the victim was very happy as her mother had got her a new pair of jeans and a T-shirt. In the evening around 4.15pm, the brother along with his three friends, all between 18 and 20, kidnapped her,” Choudhary said. She added that the accused confessed to watching pornography on a mobile phone during the act.

The family registered a missing person complaint the following day. In the evening, police found the body.

Choudhary said that the police traced the locations of the mobile phones of neighbours and family-members at the approximate time of the crime. One phone was present near the scene of the crime -- it belonged to a friend of the girl’s brother. When he was interrogated, he confessed to the crime, and named three others, including the brother of the girl. The accused were arrested on May 23.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IMD’s heavy rainfall forecast accuracy improves to 70%
Aug 21, 2020 00:07 IST
Haryana to approach Centre, Prez over pvt sector job quota
Aug 21, 2020 00:06 IST
CM Thackeray to appoint expert panel to study National Education Policy
Aug 21, 2020 00:06 IST
Davinder hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Aug 21, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.