Sections
Home / India News / Girl suffers burns as rape accused tries to kill her mother

Girl suffers burns as rape accused tries to kill her mother

While police have arrested an accomplice of the main accused after the August 13 incident which occurred in Parner tehsil, the latter is on the run, an officer said.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:44 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Pune

A 10-year-old tribal girl sustained burn injuries in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district when two men entered her house and tried to set her mother on fire demanding that the latter withdraw the rape case registered against one of them, police said on Saturday.

While police have arrested an accomplice of the main accused after the August 13 incident which occurred in Parner tehsil, the latter is on the run, an officer said.

The girl, currently in hospital, is out of danger, he said.

The main accused has been identified as Rajaram Tarte and his friend as Amol Tarte, he said.



“Rajaram and Amol entered the house of the woman on Thursday. Rajaram threatened her and asked her to withdraw the case of rape she had filed against him,” the officer said.

He threw petrol on the woman, some of which also fell on the girl, he said quoting the FIR.

“At the same time, Amol Tarte lit a matchstick and hurled it at the woman. However, the match stick fell on the frock of the girl which caught fire,” the officer added.

A case has been registered against the duo under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

“We have arrested Amol Tarte and search for Rajaram is going on,” said the officer.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TISS to file an affidavit reaffirming no discrepancies in scoring pattern
Aug 15, 2020 23:03 IST
25-year-old booked for rape
Aug 15, 2020 23:02 IST
Manager of Japanese eatery booked for stealing Sushi knives, 50 liquor bottles
Aug 15, 2020 23:01 IST
Donald Trump orders TikTok’s Chinese parent to sell its US assets
Aug 15, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.