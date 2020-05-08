Sections
Home / India News / Give credit facilities, MGNREGA job cards to women: NCW advisory to states

Give credit facilities, MGNREGA job cards to women: NCW advisory to states

The stakeholders urged the NCW to issue an advisory to all the states to ensure women get access to credit without any interest or collateral, as many don’t hold land titles and some are sharecroppers.

Updated: May 08, 2020 20:25 IST

By Amrita Madhukalya, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The decision was taken following a day-long virtual consultation that was held on Friday. (HT)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is preparing an advisory for all the states prescribing drastic policy changes that will aid women farmers, who are grappling with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The decision was taken following a day-long virtual consultation that was held on Friday.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma told HT that policy rethinks were the need of the hour after a vast section of women also went back to their respective native places during the lockdown restrictions, which the government imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

One of the key takeaways of the discussion was that though a significant section of Indian farmers are women, access to credit facilities, subsidies and even agricultural tools for women are few and far between.



“Most of the land is registered in the name of male farmers, which make women ineligible for credit facilities and state subsidies. Besides, farming tools are designed only for men,” Sharma said.

The skewed gender policy makes procuring of both seeds and loans difficult for women farmers, she added.

The stakeholders urged the NCW to issue an advisory to all the states to ensure women get access to credit without any interest or collateral, as many don’t hold land titles and some are sharecroppers.

Another suggestion was made to provide women with job cards under a scheme such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The stakeholders advocated that women must get these opportunities amid a competitive labour market because many male migrant workers have headed home due to the loss of their livelihood triggered by the Covid-19 induced lockdown restrictions and a battered economy.

It was also suggested a universal public distribution scheme (PDS) could be implemented coupled with bridging the gender wage gap in the farm sector.

The percentage of women farmers and farm labourers is open to debate.

An Oxfam report has cited that 70% of Indian cultivators and agriculture labourers are women, while a 2011 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) had pegged the figure at 30%.

The 2017-18 Economic Survey pointed at the “feminisation” of the agriculture sector, as more women took up farm jobs.

Seema Kulkarni of Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch (MAAKAM), who took part in the virtual discussions on Friday, said that widows of farmers, who committed suicides, are the most vulnerable amid the pandemic during this kharif season.

“These widows haven’t sold their harvests. They have neither seed availability nor access to any resource. Loan waivers, too, haven’t been sanctioned, as most of them receive loans through self-help groups and microfinance that charge exorbitant rates of interest. The process of sanctioning loans needs to be institutionalised. Besides, a list of vulnerable women needs to be compiled on a priority basis,” she said.

In January, MAKAAM had written to the Centre to write off farm loan debts and provide a monthly pension of Rs 5,000. It had also batted for MGNREGA job cards for women affected by farm loan suicides.

The officials from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, department of agriculture, National Rural Livelihood Mission, National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PM Kisan, and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and also representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Oxfam, and MAAKAM.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
‘You and I are soldiers in Covid-19 fight will not involve army’: CM Uddhav Thackeray
May 08, 2020 20:26 IST
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
May 08, 2020 20:25 IST
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
May 08, 2020 19:56 IST

latest news

Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
May 08, 2020 20:25 IST
US job losses shoot up to record 14.7% in April
May 08, 2020 20:25 IST
Ajay Devgn roasts Kajol: ‘Feels like 22 years since lockdown began’
May 08, 2020 20:23 IST
Priests cremating Covid patients can’t keep kitchen fire running
May 08, 2020 20:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.