‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders. His father touches feet of soldiers

The Army on Friday released a video in which a local terrorist, identified as Jahangir Bhat, can be seen surrendering. (Screengrab from video)

The Indian army on Friday released a video of a an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir where a terrorist can be seen surrendering before the security forces. “Jahangir, we are requesting you to drop your weapons and surrender. We have cordoned off the place where you are hiding. I assure nothing will happen to you,” the Army personnel can be heard saying to the terrorist thrice.

“Surrender for the sake of God, for the sake of your family,” the soldier said. As soon as the terrorist, identified as Jahangir Bhat, started movement, the soldiers in the operation can be heard saying among themselves, “nobody will fire”.

“Is there anybody else? Is there any weapon? Come this side,” soldiers can be heard saying as the terrorist comes out from his hideout wearing just trousers.

“Give him water. Please maintain some distance. Please be quiet. Leave your jersey. Nothing will happen to you. You have done a great job,” the soldiers calm Jahangir as he walks towards the security forces and then sits in front of them.

In another video, the security forces can be seen interacting with Jahangir’s father who touched their feet for saving his son.

“Tell your son he has done a great job. His all past mistakes will be forgotten. But don’t let him go with the terrorists again,” a security personnel told the father.

Jahangir Bhat, a 31-year-old shopkeeper went missing on October 13 from Chadoora. His family was trying to trace him. On Friday, he was apprehended with one AK rifle, the Army has said.

On Friday morning, a fierce gunfight broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Chadoora, following which mobile internet service was suspended in Budgam. After the joint operation, internet service was restored.