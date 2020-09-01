Sections
Home / India News / ‘Give jobs, not empty slogans’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jab over JEE, NEET

‘Give jobs, not empty slogans’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jab over JEE, NEET

Gandhi’s tweet comes on the day lakhs of students across the country took the JEE Main exam for admission to the country’s top engineering colleges amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The tweet by the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in continuation with previous such instances where he had urged the government to take into account concerns of students (Hindustan Times)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the government is ignoring “genuine concerns” raised by candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and students who have appeared for other exams.

“Modi Govt is jeopardising India’s future. Arrogance is making them ignore the genuine concerns of the JEE-NEET aspirants as well as the demands of those who took SSC and other exams. Give jobs, not empty slogans,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Gandhi’s tweet comes on the day lakhs of students across the country took the JEE Main exam for admission to the country’s top engineering colleges amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The exam, which had been deferred twice in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, started on Tuesday and will be held until September 6. NEET, the entrance exam for medical courses, will be held on September 13.



The tweet by the former Congress president is in continuation with previous such instances where he had urged the government to take into account concerns of students, who have been demanding postponement of JEE and NEET.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
Sep 01, 2020 18:54 IST
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
Sep 01, 2020 19:01 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives
Sep 01, 2020 19:05 IST

latest news

Your dream smartphone is here! With 6 AI Portrait Cameras and the sleekest design, OPPO F17 Pro is an absolute stunner
Sep 01, 2020 19:19 IST
Masaba Gupta shares her secret fitness tip
Sep 01, 2020 19:18 IST
Athiya Shetty has lovey-dovey exchange with KL Rahul on Instagram
Sep 01, 2020 19:15 IST
For strategic reasons, India must deepen defence ties with the US
Sep 01, 2020 19:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.