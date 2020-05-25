Given a choice, more than 50% travellers arriving in Goa opt out of Covid-19 test

With the recommencement of flights, the Goa government modified its standard operating procedure to make the coronavirus test upon arrival only optional with the passengers being given an option to choose between a coronavirus test and home quarantine. (ANI PHOTO.)

Only 26 of the 66 passengers who arrived in Goa on Monday in the first two flights opted to take a coronavirus test on the first day since flights restarted, Health Secretary Nila Mohanan informed.

Of the 13 flights that were scheduled to land in Goa, 10 were cancelled leaving only three flights to land in the state -- one from Bengaluru and two from New Delhi.

“The first flight arrived from Bengaluru with 30 passengers 15 of whom opted to take the Covid-19 test while from the second flight which arrived from New Delhi carrying 33 passengers 11 opted to take the test,” Mohanan said. All passengers tested negative for coronavirus.

“The third flight (from New Delhi) is scheduled later in the evening,” Mohanan said.

With the recommencement of flights, the Goa government modified its standard operating procedure to make the coronavirus test upon arrival only optional with the passengers being given an option to choose between a coronavirus test and home quarantine. Symptomatic patients, and people who have come in from abroad will be mandatorily tested while those who can produce a Covid-19 free certificate from a registered ICMR lab are free to go.

The Goa government was bracing for 2000 flight arrivals however only around 100 arrivals are expected owing to the spate of cancellations.

Goa has now registered 67 cases of the coronavirus, 19 of whom have recovered leaving the active case count at 48 -- all of whom arrived in the state within the last two weeks after inter-state travel restrictions were eased.

Another person tested Covid-19 positive on Monday being the co-traveller of a person who travelled to Goa and was detected positive two days ago.