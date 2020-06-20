Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Glenmark launches Covid-19 drug after DCGI nod

Glenmark launches Covid-19 drug after DCGI nod

FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of Covid-19, the company said in a statement.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:04 IST

By Press Trust of India| posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication for Rs 103/tablet, with recommended dose being 1,800 mg twice on day one, followed by 800 mg twice daily up to day 14. (Bloomberg)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19. The Mumbai-based drug firm had on Friday received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of Covid-19, the company said in a statement. “This approval comes at a time when cases in India are spiralling like never before, putting a tremendous pressure on our healthcare system,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.

The company hopes that the availability of an effective treatment such as FabiFlu will considerably help assuage this pressure, and offer patients in India a much needed and timely therapy option, he added. FabiFlu has demonstrated an encouraging response in mild to moderate Covid-19 patients during clinical trials, Saldanha said. Moreover, it is orally administered, and so it serves as a more convenient treatment option over other intravenously administered medications, he noted.

“Glenmark will work closely with the government and medical community to make FabiFlu quickly accessible to patients across the country,” Saldanha said. The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication for Rs 103/tablet, with recommended dose being 1,800 mg twice on day one, followed by 800 mg twice daily up to day 14. Favipiravir can be used for coronavirus patients with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and heart disease with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms. It offers rapid reduction in viral load within four days and provides faster symptomatic and radiological improvement, the drug maker added.



Favipiravir has shown clinical improvement of up to 88 per cent in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, it said. The drug firm had successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for FabiFlu through its in-house R&D team.  It had then filed the product for clinical trial with country’s drug regulator DCGI and became the first pharmaceutical company in India to receive approval for conducting phase 3 clinical trial on mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

Favipiravir has been approved in Japan since 2014 for the treatment of novel or re-emerging influenza virus infections. Last month, Glenmark also announced that it is conducting another clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of two antivirals Favipiravir and Umifenovir as a combination therapy in moderate hospitalised adult Covid-19 patients in India. India on Saturday saw another record spike of 14,516 new Covid-19 cases in a single day, pushing the tally to 3,95,048, while the death toll rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hillsborough took away Liverpool’s edge and precipitated the Reds’s decline
Jun 20, 2020 15:09 IST
Twinkle Khanna reveals father Rajesh Khanna called her Tina Baba
Jun 20, 2020 15:05 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Statement of 14 people including family, friends recorded
Jun 20, 2020 15:02 IST
Sushant turned my 100-page script into 300-page novel: Kanika Dhillon
Jun 20, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.