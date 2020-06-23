Global Covid-19 cases top 9 million, India crosses another grim milestone: Latest developments

People are screened before entering an Apple Store on the first day of the Phase 2 re-opening of businesses following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Monday. (Reuters Photo)

The coronavirus cases across the world crossed the nine million-mark on Monday, with the United States still sitting on top in terms of the number of cases.

Covid-19, the respiratory disease which Sars-CoV-2 virus causes, was first reported in China’s Wuhan in December last year and has since spread rapidly across the globe. From China, Covid-19 severely affected the United States and Europe; in fact, in the United States leads the world with the highest number of infections, at about 2.4 million or 25 per cent of all reported cases.

Latin American countries like Brazil, Peru and Mexico are now the new emerging hotspots of the disease. Brazil is at number 2 with over five lakh cases of the disease.

Worryingly, World Health Organisation (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the virus is still accelerating. The global health body recorded 1,83,000 new cases of Covid-19 - its largest single-day increase.

Global spread

• New York City residents, gradually emerging from more than 100 days of coronavirus lockdown, celebrated an easing of social-distancing restrictions on Monday by shopping at reopened stores, dining at outdoor cafes and getting their first haircuts in months. New York accounts for 1,20,000 infections - or more than a quarter of all US fatalities - till date.

• China reported 22 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 13 in Beijing. Current numbers of confirmed cases in treatment rose by 10 to 359, while another 114 people were in isolation and being monitored for being suspected cases or having tested positive for the virus without showing any symptoms. China has reported 4,634 deaths from the virus among 83,418 total cases .

• Italy, the European country to be hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic, added another 218 coronavirus infections on Monday, indicating how the virus is still circulating in the one-time European epicentre. Hard-hit Lombardy again counted most of the new infections with 143.

• The UK reported its lowest daily Covid-19 death toll since mid-March, health officials said on Monday. The British government has launched a weekly testing regime using a “no-swab” saliva test. It is being tried out in southern England and could result in a simpler and quicker way to detect outbreaks of the virus.

• Toronto in Canada will allow businesses to reopen starting on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

• Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time it is in the midst of a “second wave” of novel coronavirus infections around Seoul.

• People in Saudi Arabia ventured out on Sunday night for the first time in three months to celebrate the end of a nationwide curfew.

Situation in India

The number of coronavirus disease cases in India reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday. The country recorded 312 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 death toll in the country to 14,011.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the government’s decisive enforcement of nationwide lockdown ensured Covid-19 deaths were low in the country. Despite having 17 per cent of the world’s population, India’s Covid-19 deaths was at a low of three per cent when compared to the global numbers, he said. Goyal also said that India’s recovery rate of 55 per cent is amongst the highest.

Maharashtra continues to top the table of the number of Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 1,35,796 cases and 6,283 deaths due to the disease - the highest in the country. The Union health ministry update on Tuesday morning showed that Delhi has come at the second spot in terms of the total number of cases, beating Tamil Nadu.

The ministry had said on Monday that India’s Covid-19 cases per lakh population are among the lowest in the world. For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67, the ministry said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated June 21.

Citing the WHO Situation Report, the ministry said the US has 671.24 cases per lakh population, while Germany, Spain, Brazil and the UK have 583.88, 526.22, 489.42 and 448.86 cases per lakh population, respectively.