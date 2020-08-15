Sections
Home / India News / ‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 10:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement congratulating India on the 74th Independence Day. Describing India and the US as “great pluralist democracies, global powers, and good friends”, Pompeo said the countries have shared close ties and democratic traditions since India’s independence.

“Over the years, our relationship has grown into a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, involving ever closer cooperation on issues vital to global security and prosperity in the 21st century,” the statement read.

Pompeo added that the US and India will work together on defense, counterterrorism, trade, investment, energy, the environment, healthcare, agriculture, science and technology, education, space, the oceans, and much more.

“As I remarked earlier this year, the United States and India see each other as great pluralist democracies, global powers, and good friends. I wish the people of India a happy Independence Day,” he added.



Also read: Highlights of PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

India woke up to its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. This year’s celebration is unique in a way as the big day comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the National Flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on Saturday morning and addressed the nation in a marathon speech that went on for about an hour and a half.

PM Modi said that he is confident that India will realise its dream of becoming self-reliant (Atmanirbhar). “I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians,” the prime minister said.

Also read: ‘Made in India Covid-19 vaccine soon’ - PM Modi in Independence Day speech

“In this decade of the 21st century, India will now have to move forward with new policy and new customs. Now simple and ordinary will not work. Our policies, our processes, our products, everything should be best, should be the best,” he added.

