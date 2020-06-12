Sections
Home / India News / GMR signs pact with Andhra govt to develop greenfield airport at Bhogapuram

GMR signs pact with Andhra govt to develop greenfield airport at Bhogapuram

The state cabinet on March 4 had approved the selection of the GMR Group as the developer for Bhogapuram international airport.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:50 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The concession agreement was signed by state special chief secretary Karikal Valaven and GMR Airports Ltd Chairman G B S Raju in the presence of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tapepalli. (HT PHOTO.)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday signed a concession agreement with GMR Airports Ltd for construction of a greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, about 40 km northeast of Visakhapatnam.

The concession agreement was signed by state special chief secretary (industries and infrastructure) Karikal Valaven and GMR Airports Ltd Chairman G B S Raju in the presence of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tapepalli.

State industries minister Gautam Reddy, AP Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation Chairperson R K Roja and other officials took part in the meeting.

The state cabinet on March 4 had approved the selection of the GMR Group as the developer for Bhogapuram international airport.



Thanking the state government for giving an opportunity to his company to develop the airport, GMR Airports chairman G B S Raju said he shared an emotional connect with Bhogapuram, as he, too, hailed from the same region.

He promised that the GMR Group would develop a state-of-the-art international airport at Bhogapuram which would be ready by 2023.

“We are confident of living up to the expectations of the chief minister. We shall engage reputed international consultants for the design and construction,” he said.

The chief minister said the Bhogapuram airport would result in the rapid development of north coastal Andhra. He said the government would plan construction of expressways from Bhogapuram to Visakhapatnam to enable the people to reach the port city faster.

“The government is also planning to construct a metro rail network in Visakhapatnam that would be extended up to the Bhogapuram airport, so that it would reduce the burden on road travel. We shall complete this road infrastructure at the earliest,” the Andhra CM said.

