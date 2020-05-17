Sections
Home / India News / ‘Go pick up their bags, do something’: Sitharaman lashes out at Congress over migrant labourers

‘Go pick up their bags, do something’: Sitharaman lashes out at Congress over migrant labourers

The finance minister asked why isn’t the Congress doing something more for the migrants in the states ruled by the party.

Updated: May 17, 2020 13:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lashed out at Congress party over the movement of migrants labourers amid the coronavirus crisis and requested the opposition to come together to help stranded migrant labourers.

“I am urging the opposition party very politely, folding my hands and requesting them here. We must all come together and help migrant labourers in this crisis,” the finance minister said.

Sitharaman said that the Centre joined hands with various state governments to run special trains for the repatriation of the migrant labourers.

Also read: ‘Borrowing limit of states raised from 3% of GSDP to 5%’ - Sitharaman



“We ensured that lakhs of migrant workers reach their native places, get food, essentials. Yet many are on the roads, walking back home, it is painful,” she said.



The finance minister asked why isn’t the Congress doing something more for the migrants in the states ruled by the party.

“I want to ask the Congress party, why is it not doing anything more for these migrant labourers in the states ruled by them or where they have alliances. Make arrangements for more trains where you can, help them. Ask for more trains from the Centre,” she said.

Also read: Govt to announce new public sector policy for ‘self-reliant’ India, says Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that merely sitting with them or talking to them while they walk on the roads in the heat is not going to serve any purpose.

“Go walk with them, pick up their bags rather than sitting next to them and talking to them,” Sitharaman stated.

The finance minister said that now is not the time to indulge in politics.

Hath jod ke maine request kar rahi hu (I am folding my hands). I request Sonia Gandhi. Let us speak responsibly, let us deal with our migrants responsibly,” she said.

Sitharaman’s comments during her press conference on the final tranche of Centre’s economic stimulus package on Sunday. Today’s announcements focussed on seven steps taken by the government - MGNREGA, health & education related steps, business & COVID, decriminalization of Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector enterprises, state government resources.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Urvashi says sending sons to boarding school gave her ‘massive depression’
May 17, 2020 13:34 IST
Taapsee Pannu has a ‘real’ struggle at hand, her AC isn’t working
May 17, 2020 13:34 IST
10 trains from Karnataka ferry 12,681 migrants back home
May 17, 2020 13:27 IST
T20 WC’s likely postponement will open door for IPL: Mark Taylor
May 17, 2020 13:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.