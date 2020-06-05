Sections
Home / India News / Goa: Authorities concerned as 7 health workers test positive for Covid-19

Goa: Authorities concerned as 7 health workers test positive for Covid-19

Panaji: Goa healthcare authorities are concerned after seven of their employees, who were involved in collecting swab samples within the state’s first containment zone, have tested coronavirus...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:59 IST

By Gerard de Souza,

Panaji: Goa healthcare authorities are concerned after seven of their employees, who were involved in collecting swab samples within the state’s first containment zone, have tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane said, seven healthcare workers have tested Covid-19 positive and the Vasco da Gama-based Urban Health Centre has suspended its operations following the outbreak.

“We’re tracing the infected healthcare workers’ contacts. However, other healthcare workers mustn’t worry, as we’re providing all with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits,” he added.

The minister said that the state authorities had carried out random sampling tests in the areas from where the healthcare workers belong to, but all the test results have proved negative. They would be tested again after 14 days, he added.



Goa designated its first containment zone in the state on Monday after a Covid-19 patient was rushed to a hospital following complaints of difficulty in breathing.

Later, 72 people tested Covid-19 positive within the containment zone and most of them were asymptomatic.

Goa has reported 166 Covid-19 positive cases, including 109 active patients, so far.

The tally is set to rise further, as the results of another 400 swab samples collected on Thursday are still pending.

Besides healthcare workers, police personnel, drivers, and state transport corporation employees have also tested Covid-19 positive within the containment zone.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three of family among four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali
Jun 05, 2020 18:57 IST
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Jun 05, 2020 18:56 IST
‘More arrests soon’: Kerala minister after 1 held in elephant’s death case
Jun 05, 2020 18:51 IST
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia to open its offices with 50 per cent staff
Jun 05, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.