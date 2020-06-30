Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Goa BJP MLA tests Covid 19 positive, CM promises stricter enforcement of preventive steps

Goa BJP MLA tests Covid 19 positive, CM promises stricter enforcement of preventive steps

Goa CM says people not following the preventive measures can also be put in jail.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:49 IST

By Gerard de Souza | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Panaji

The state of Goa has 716 active positive coronavirus cases as on Tuesday (Hindustan Times Photo)

A BJP MLA in Goa tested positive for the novel coronavirus becoming the first high-level functionary in the state to get infected by Covid-19, said his aide. He added that the MLA was suffering from a bout of fever for the last couple of days.

“Necessary precautions are already underway to ensure the health of the MLAs as well as his associates,” the aide said.

The development comes after a former Health Minister was found to be positive a few days ago. His condition is said to be improving.

The state on Tuesday detected 64 new cases of the disease taking the tally to 1,315, including 716 active cases and three deaths.



The number of containment zones has risen to six besides the micro containment zones where limited areas and individual buildings are designated as containment zones.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant asked residents to strictly follow the preventive measures while ruling out a lockdown in the state.

“Maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, not coming in close contact with other persons, using a sanitiser are the right precautions. A lockdown cannot be a precaution. Lockdown cannot be a solution,” said Sawant, in a departure from his advocacy for enforcing a strict lockdown in March this year. He had then imposed restrictions even on the sale of essential items.

“We will (need to) be stricter. I have just instructed the police. If need be, for those not wearing masks, the fine amount will be increased and those who do not follow these instructions will also be put in prison,” Sawant said.

