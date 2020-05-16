Sections
Home / India News / Goa bus accident: 21 injured as driver loses control, veers off the road

Goa bus accident: 21 injured as driver loses control, veers off the road

The bus that met with an accident was initially sent to Chennai to pick up stranded people from Goa and then it made an onward journey to Bengaluru for the other passengers from the state.

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:11 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

The passengers had a harrowing time, as the 12-hour journey took over 36 hours after a relief bus -- organised by Goa government -- got them back home on Saturday early morning.

At least 21 passengers sustained minor injuries when a bus, ferrying stranded passengers from Bengaluru to Goa, met with an accident after the driver lost control and the vehicle went off the road and fell on its side near Gadag in Karnataka on Friday early morning.

The passengers had a harrowing time, as the 12-hour journey took over 36 hours after a relief bus -- organised by Goa government -- got them back home on Saturday early morning.

The bus that met with an accident was initially sent to Chennai to pick up stranded people from Goa and then it made an onward journey to Bengaluru for the other passengers from the state.

“The bus picked up the passengers from Chennai on Thursday. However, it was held on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border for around eight hours, as the authorities were verifying the requisite approvals amid the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Around 21 of us boarded the bus from Bengaluru. It met with an accident at around 4.30 am on Friday, and we found ourselves piled up on top of each other,” said a passenger, requesting anonymity.



“Finally, one of the passengers managed to break the rear glass and we got out of the vehicle. Fortunately, all of us escaped with minor injuries except one girl, who suffered a gash on her forehead,” he added.

Though the state government arranged a relief bus, it arrived after 10 hours at 2 pm on Friday.

The relief bus arrived at the Karnataka-Goa border at around 8 pm on Friday, but the passengers had to wait, as per the protocol, till a police escort vehicle could take them to a Covid-19 testing facility and a quarantine centre. They arrived at their destination at around 5 am on Saturday.

Over 6,200 stranded people from Goa have registered on the state government’s website, urging the authorities concerned to organise their return at the earliest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manipur reports fourth Covid-19 case amid return of stranded people
May 16, 2020 16:36 IST
‘Easier for batsmen,’ Srikkanth calls for competition between bat & ball
May 16, 2020 16:34 IST
Researchers at IISER, Pune design low-cost ventilator
May 16, 2020 16:31 IST
Spain reports 102 coronavirus deaths overnight, lowest in 8 weeks
May 16, 2020 16:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.