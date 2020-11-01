Sections
Goa casinos to reopen from today: Know Covid-19 guidelines here

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 06:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As part of the unlocking process, the state government has allowed various commercial and tourism activities to resume in the state to get the economy back on track. (File Photo)

Casinos in Goa will reopen from Sunday with 50% capacity, after they were shut since March when the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Announcing the decision, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the decision was taken with a view to “promote tourism activity in the state.”

“From November 1, we have given the casinos permissions to start. They will have to follow all the SOPs as will be issued to them by the Home Department and with 50% capacity they can start. We need to promote tourism activity,” Sawant said.

There are six offshore casinos in Goa, boats anchored in the Mandovi river that flows by the capital city. Other casinos are located inside five star hotels. It’s a 19-year-old industry of the state.



As part of the unlocking process, the state government has allowed various commercial and tourism activities to resume in the state to get the economy back on track.

Know all the Covid-19 guidelines here:

1. The casinos will have to follow all the SOPs as issued to them by the Home Department

2. . The casinos will have to operate with 50 percent capacity.

3. The casino operators will have to pay the license fees before resuming operations

