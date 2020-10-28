Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Goa casinos to reopen on November 1, operators say it will take weeks go full steam

Goa casinos to reopen on November 1, operators say it will take weeks go full steam

Operators say that since many of their staffers have returned home in different places, they will they will not be able to restart with only a few days’ notice and will take some weeks to be up and running.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:00 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

The casinos in Goa have been closed since March after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Goa government has given the go-ahead to casinos in the state to restart operations which have been shut since March when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

Announcing the decision, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said Wednesday that the decision was taken with a view to “promote tourism activity in the state.”

“From November 1, we have given the casinos permissions to start. They will have to follow all the SOPs as will be issued to them by the Home Department and with 50% capacity they can start. We need to promote tourism activity,” Sawant said.

The casinos, which are a significant contributor to the state’s revenue, have been urging the government to allow the restart of operations, which they said would help boost the tourism arrivals in the state and provide an added attraction to tourists visiting the state.



Sawant also said that the casinos operators who would earlier pay their annual fees at a single time can now do so on a monthly basis.

There are six offshore casinos in Goa, boats anchored in the Mandovi river that flows by the capital city. Other casinos are located inside five star hotels.

The 19-year-old industry isn’t just a big draw for thousands of tourists but contributes around ₹300 crore to the state coffers in licence fees and around ₹90 crore per year as State GST.

From one offshore vessel which began operations in the year 1999, the state today has six gaming vessels that all float within a one-kilometre stretch of the Mandovi. Industry insiders reveal that each venue used to make a turnover of around Rs 120-crore per year and drew 600-800 people per vessel, especially on weekends, before the lockdown threw a spanner in the works.

The casinos were shut earlier than other activity on account of crowding in closed spaces which is a significant risk of superspreading coronavirus.

Since the industry has been closed since March, many of the staff have gone back home. Operators believe that they will not be able to restart with only a few days’ notice and will take some weeks to be up and running.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 13:51 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Oct 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Oct 28, 2020 13:51 IST

latest news

Interest waiver schemes: Loans against fixed deposits, bonds not eligible
Oct 28, 2020 14:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A Pro-grade flagship camera experience, now available at ₹44999
Oct 28, 2020 14:23 IST
India vs Australia: Boxing Day Test at MCG to have crowds of 25,000
Oct 28, 2020 14:21 IST
‘Bihar will face double whammy if proponents of ‘jungle raj’ return to power ’: PM Modi at Muzaffarpur rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.