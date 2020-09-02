Sections
Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for Covid-19, to remain under home isolation

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for Covid-19, to remain under home isolation

Goa on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike with 588 people testing positive for coronavirus, taking the state’s Covid-19 count to 18,006, while two deaths took the toll to 194, an official said.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 11:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Goa on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike with 588 people testing positive for coronavirus

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.

“I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he tweeted.

 

Goa on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike with 588 people testing positive for coronavirus, taking the state’s Covid-19 count to 18,006, while two deaths took the toll to 194, an official said.



The number of people discharged so far stood at 13,577, including 273 during the day, he added.

“Out of 3,762 samples tested, 2,683 were negative, 588 returned positive while 491 reports are awaited,” he added.

Goa’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 18,006, new cases 588, deaths 194, discharged 13,850, active cases 3,962, samples tested till date 2,02,730.

(With inputs from PTI)

