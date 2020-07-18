Goa CM Sawant on sticky wicket as pressure mounts from governor, critics over Covid-19 handling

Besides opposition parties and civil society, which have been his regular critics, the chief minister has to now contend with Goa’s Governor Satyapal Malik (PTI)

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant faced flak for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as the state began its first of a three-day lockdown on Friday.

Besides opposition parties and civil society, which have been his regular critics, the chief minister has to now contend with Goa’s Governor Satyapal Malik, who has called on the government to plug “shortfalls” in its Covid-19 response as well as members of his own party who have begun to question the handling.

Malik said late on Thursday that the “synergy” between ministers in the government was lacking and that the Covid-19 response was being held back “due to political reasons”.

“I have now told them to come together and work and not criticise each other... There needs to be synergy among the ministers and among the officers. It’s not there (to the extent it should be), there needs to be more especially during a crisis,” Malik said.

“Even though I am raising issues, I do not have any vested interest. I have no elections to fight. When I raise the issues, do not make it a prestige issue saying that the governor has asked questions. The governor can definitely ask. Because the one seated above the governor will ask me. And if I give wrong information, you (the chief minister) will not like it. So I ask, in order that I can have the right information and where I can make corrections, I will and the reporting that I do to those at the top, will be right,” he said.

“If I mislead the PM, home minister—these days I also need to keep the president informed—it will be wrong. So what’s the hassle? This is my duty, don’t make an issue out of it. The press should also not make an issue that I have called this meeting to give them schooling,” the governor added.

The comments, which came immediately after a meeting he had summoned of the chief minister, health minister and some officials, upped the pressure on Sawant who had been insisting that the state’s response to Covid-19 is more than adequate.

Sawant, who for long was insisting that another lockdown would do the state no good, made an about-turn and announced Goa would undergo a three-day weekend lockdown.

Insiders say the move was to placate the governor who expressed his worry about the fast surging Covid-19 cases and deaths on account of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The lockdown, despite being announced more than 24-hours before it comes into effect, prompted panic buying by local residents, who are still scarred by Sawant’s extension of the Janata Curfew in March with his own abrupt and severe lockdown that left people no time to even buy the necessities and prompted the hashtag #Goastarves.

“Today’s mad rush in markets across Goa can definitely be a corona booster, effects of which will be seen in the next eight days. People had to be informed properly in advance that grocery stores and milk will not be shut,” Dattaprasad Naik, a BJP spokesperson, said.

Prompted by the governor’s remarks, the opposition stepped up its attacks on the chief minister.

“It is now clear that the defective government headed by Dr Pramod Sawant has lost even the faith and trust of the constitutional head of the state. The local BJP government has lost it completely on all fronts and don’t deserve even a minute to continue in power which they grabbed by using unfair means,” Girish Chodankar, Congress’ Goa unit chief, said.

Goa, which had through much of April and May recorded only seven cases all among those who were entering from outside, saw a surge in July which has only grown with the number of Covid-19 cases standing at over 3,000 and 20 deaths.

The containment and micro containment zones in the state, which were only one six weeks ago, are now nearly a dozen.