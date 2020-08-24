Goa Congress welcomes CWC decision of Sonia Gandhi as interim party chief

On Sunday evening, Kamat had said that Sonia Gandhi had led the Congress party keeping everyone united during the crisis and the only question was how to strengthen her and Rahul Gandhi to defeat the divisive BJP. (HT PHOTO.)

The Goa unit of the Congress party unanimously welcomed the decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to continue with cas the interim president saying that she alone had the capacity to unite party workers.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said that the party would emerge stronger under her leadership.

“Welcome decision by [the] CWC to authorize @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhiji to affect necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to tackle all challenges faced by the party. I am confident that [the] Congress Party will emerge stronger and victorious in days ahead,” Kamat tweeted.

Kamat was among the first local leaders on Sunday night to throw his weight behind the Gandhi family saying that they alone would be the right people to take the party forward.

Similarly, state Congress president Girish Chodankar called for greater unity in the party.

“@INCGoa welcomes CWC decision urging @INCIndia Chief Sonia Gandhi to continue guiding & keeping the party united. V urge all #Congress to unitedly support @RahulGandhi as he single handedly leads India against attack on the Constitution, our Democracy, the mismanagement of the economy & Covid-19,” Chodankar tweeted.