Sections
Home / India News / Goa councillor dies of coronavirus infection

Goa councillor dies of coronavirus infection

Pascoal DSouza, who did not belong to any political party, tested positive for coronavirus last month following which he was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for Covid-19 patients.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:07 IST

By Press Trust of India, Panaji

A 72-year-old councillor of the Mormugao Municipal Council in Goa died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Sunday, a state health department official said. (File photo for representation)

A 72-year-old councillor of the Mormugao Municipal Council in Goa died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Sunday, a state health department official said.

Pascoal DSouza, who did not belong to any political party, tested positive for coronavirus last month following which he was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for Covid-19 patients.

He succumbed to the viral infection on Sunday, the official said.

D’Souza represented a ward in Mangor Hill area, which has been declared as a containment zone after more than 200 people there tested positive for coronavirus.



The municipal council elections in Goa are not fought on party lines.

With the councillor’s death, the overall toll in the coastal state has reached seven.

Till Saturday, the state reported 1,684 Covid-19 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Guru Purnima: Randeep Hooda shows gratitude to Naseeruddin Shah
Jul 05, 2020 12:54 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: At 200.8mm, Mumbai sees second-highest 24 hour July rain in 5 years and all the latest news
Jul 05, 2020 12:51 IST
Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging
Jul 05, 2020 12:57 IST
Visva Bharati University cancel written exam for final year semester
Jul 05, 2020 12:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.