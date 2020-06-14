Goa Covid-19 cases rise by 41 to 564

Sections
Goa on Sunday recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases, taking the count to 564, a Health official said.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:34 IST

By Press Trust of India, Panaji

On Sunday, new cases were reported from New Vaddem, Baina and Sada in South Goa and Morlem and Chimbel in North Goa, the health official said. (File photo)

The state government has begun random testing of people living in slums in Margao city amid the rising number of cases being reported from ESI hospital there, a medical facility for Covid-19 patients.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane held a high-level meeting at Margao to review the situation.

On Sunday, new cases were reported from New Vaddem, Baina and Sada in South Goa and Morlem and Chimbel in North Goa, the health official said.



Of 1,967 samples tested, 1,621 returned negative while 41 were found to be positive. Result of 305 sample is awaited, he said.

Goa’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 564, new cases: 41, deaths: nil, discharged: 74, active cases 490, Samples tested till date: 41,835.

