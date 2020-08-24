Goa designer comes up with ‘multi-mask’ for complete protection against Covid-19

In a world where everyone, from doctors to flight attendants and political leaders, is struggling with the usage of masks, a designer based in Goa has developed a modular mask-cum-face shield prototype that comes with a single strap and is comfortable to use. The prototype can bring much-needed relief for those who need it the most amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deepak Pathania, an industrial designer based in South Goa, has designed a unique, ‘Multi-Mask’ for complete protection from Covid-19 which he said will be a ‘one-stop’ for future mask requirements.

The face shield fits onto the mask and stays in place attached to it which is strapped onto the face. This makes it possible for the user to simply slip it on or take it off if the face shield is not required.

Also read: US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19

“The face-shield could simply be slipped on to the mask when required without any straps. The user’s speech was not muffled as it only flows through the filter, bypassing the face shield. All parts of the mask could be washed easily and hence minimised bio-waste. The mask could also be customised later with fittings like electronic filter, audio/video recording etc making it future-ready,” Pathania said.

Pathania is collaborating with a Pune-based design company to help with the final design, tooling and production process.

Pathania, who honed his skills at the National Institute of Design, has already applied for a patent for this device after checking if a similar mask has been devised anywhere in the world.

His newly set-up company, Med Interventions and Beyond Pvt Ltd, is currently at the incubation stage at the Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration, Goa (CIBA).

“The idea was to make the product compete with the best in the world. Crowdfunding platforms have a category for products in the “prototype stage” and it is important to spread the word because pre-selling a product is a good way to generate capital and also get feedback on the product, its acceptability and pricing,” Pathania said.

The Multi-Mask has been featured on the US-based crowdfunding site, ‘Indiegogo’ to help attract funds for its manufacturing.