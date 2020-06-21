Sections
Home / India News / Goa ‘gangsters’ attack rival, end up shooting one of their own; 9 held

According to the police, a group of people attacked the house of one Imran Bepari at around 3 am on Saturday and began firing rounds.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 12:38 IST

By Gerard de Souza | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Panaji

Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nine persons, including two minors, were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of one Sonu Yadav in the wee hours of Saturday morning at Santa Cruz, a locality on the outskirts of the state’s capital Panaji.

The group, however, accidentally ended up shooting their own member Yadav, who sustained a gunshot injury above the abdomen. Yadav later succumbed to his injuries. Bepari instead, survived the incident unscathed.

“Police teams were formed immediately, CCTV footage in the area was probed and the details of all suspected persons in the matter was obtained. During the investigation, a total of nine persons were apprehended which included two minors,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Utkrisht Prasoon said.



The accused have been identified as Marcelino Dias, 35; Ronny D’Souza, 23; Samuel D’Souza, 20; David Araujo, 26; Miguel Araujo, 19; Francisco Nadal, 23; and David D’Souza, 20. The two juveniles have not been named.

The police have also recovered a revolver from Marcelino Dias.

Director-General of Police Jaspal Singh has sanctioned a reward of Rs 25,000 to the investigating team.

