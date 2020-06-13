Goa government orders random testing at slums near Covid-19 hospital

Sections
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said people living in slum areas around ESI Hospital in Margao will be tested for coronavirus.Earlier this week, a few members of the hospital staff had tested positive for the deadly infection.

Jun 13, 2020

Press Trust of India, Panaji

As on Friday, Goa has recorded 463 cases of Covid-19, of which 69 patients have recovered so far. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

After a few personnel from Goa’s dedicated Covid-19 hospital tested positive for the infection, the state government on Saturday decided to conduct random testing at slums near the facility in Margao town.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said people living in slum areas around ESI Hospital in Margao will be tested for coronavirus.Earlier this week, a few members of the hospital staff had tested positive for the deadly infection.

“In view of cases detected at ESI quarters, I have directed the health secretary to test all employees there,” he said.Apart from this, random testing will be conducted in the slums of Azad Nagar and Moti Dongar, which are located near the hospital, Rane said.

Leader of opposition Digambar Kamat, who is also Margao MLA, had requested for tests to be conducted, he added.As on Friday, Goa has recorded 463 cases of Covid-19, of which 69 patients have recovered so far.



The state government has declared Mangor Hill in Vasco town of South Goa and Ghodemal in Sattari taluka of North Goa as containment zones.

