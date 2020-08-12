Goa govt, Sunburn organisers collaborate to raise money for Covid-19

Panaji: Percept Live, the organisers of the popular annual electronic dance music festival Sunburn, would contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, CM Pramod Sawant announced on Wednesday.

The CM made the announcement while interacting with media persons after a Cabinet meeting.

He said Percept Live had sought permission from the Goa government to raise money to combat against the viral scourge and would donate proceeds of its online music festival to the CM’s Relief Fund.

“Percept Live is doing a live event and the proceeds of the event will be contributed to the CM’s Relief Fund to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” the CM said.

“It’s an online musical festival for free that is being held in Berlin. The donation is voluntary. The money will come to the CM’s Relief Fund. We don’t need to spend any money. The organisers are doing it to promote Goa and Goa Tourism. The music has been recorded. They only sought our permission for the online fundraiser,” the CM added.

Earlier, the Goa government had responded positively to Percept Live’s proposal to organise an online fundraiser event for the CM’s Relief Fund to tackle the Covid-19 menace.

The CM also lamented that the state government has received only Rs 6 crore to date from the Central government in its fight against Covid-19, even though it has drawn New Delhi’s attention for more funds.

“So far, the Central government has given us only Rs 6 crore. However, we have written to the authorities in New Delhi that we need more money, as our Covid-19 caseload has gone up significantly,” the CM said.

Sunburn, an electronic dance music festival, had started in Goa in 2007 and has since grown in both its reach and popularity.

The festival has led to the launch of several offshoot festivals at campuses of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other college campuses, including online events, on a global scale.

Usually, the annual festival is held in Goa between December 27 and 29.

Past events had hosted some of the marquee names from the music industry, including Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, etc, and drew celebrities from across the country to Goa.

However, the organisers have had several run-ins with the successive state government over payments and dues, while efforts were on to shift the event to Pune.

Several legal cases between the state government and the organisers are still unresolved.

Sunburn was also in the news for occasional deaths due to drug overdose.

Besides, local residents had frequently complained about inordinate traffic snarls and the litter that were strewn all around the place in the wake of the annual music festival.