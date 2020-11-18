Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Goa govt to issue new SOP for hotels amid tourist season, says state health minister

Goa govt to issue new SOP for hotels amid tourist season, says state health minister

The govt is in the process of issuing guidelines for hotels, which will make it mandatory for them to reserve one room as an isolation room on their property, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters after meeting CM Pramod Sawant.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Panaji

Tourists relax at a cafe on Baga beach in Goa (REUTERS/File Photo)

The Goa government is drawing up a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for hotels amid the ongoing tourist season, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Rane said that coastal state will not seal its borders to keep out tourists.

“We are in the process of issuing guidelines for hotels, which will make it mandatory for them to reserve one room as an isolation room on their property,” the minister said.

Any guest who tests positive for coronavirus, but is asymptomatic, can be put up in the isolation room on hotel premises, he said.



Rane further said that constant monitoring of patients in home isolation has brought down the Covid-19 mortality rate in the state.

“We don’t get patients in a breathless stage any more, as we are monitoring their health in home isolation,” he said.

Referring to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha’s statement about poor health infrastructure in Goa, Rane offered a tour of the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital to show the robust infrastructure put in place by the Goa government.

“People in Delhi have to pay for their treatment, while Goa is the only state that provides free treatment for Covid-19,” he said. PTI RPS ARU ARU

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Nov 18, 2020 15:04 IST
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Nov 18, 2020 15:19 IST
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
Nov 18, 2020 16:22 IST
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
Nov 18, 2020 15:11 IST

latest news

3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
Nov 18, 2020 16:22 IST
England set to host India in five tests in 2021
Nov 18, 2020 16:21 IST
The Crown is a ‘cruel and unfair’ portrayal of the royal: biographer
Nov 18, 2020 16:19 IST
TMC says more than 10-lakh people participated in ‘Mark Yourself safe from BJP’ campaign
Nov 18, 2020 16:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.