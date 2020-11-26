Goa minister says he will install Maradona’s statue to inspire youth

A rose is placed next to a banner of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona. (Reuters )

Aiming at inspiring the Goan youth who love football, Science and Technology minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that he will install a life-size statue of football legend Diego Maradona in his personal capacity in the coastal belt of North district. The 60-year-old World Cup-winning footballer died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

“I, not the Goa government, will install the statue of Diego Maradona in the coastal belt of North district to inspire Goan youth,” Lobo, who represents Calangute constituency, told ANI over the phone.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed condolence over the demise of football legend Maradona.

“With a heavy heart, I sympathize with the football community. Diego Maradona, the football icon will be remembered forever. #Maradona has inspired many football lovers of Goa and has encouraged football culture in the state,” Sawant tweeted on Wednesday.

Maradona was hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his 60th birthday, Goal.com reported.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of being fatigued regularly. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.