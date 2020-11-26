Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Goa minister says he will install Maradona’s statue to inspire youth

Goa minister says he will install Maradona’s statue to inspire youth

Science and Technology minister Michael Lobo said that he will install a life-size statue of 60-year-old World Cup-winning footballer Diego Maradona in his personal capacity.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Panaji

A rose is placed next to a banner of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona. (Reuters )

Aiming at inspiring the Goan youth who love football, Science and Technology minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that he will install a life-size statue of football legend Diego Maradona in his personal capacity in the coastal belt of North district. The 60-year-old World Cup-winning footballer died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

“I, not the Goa government, will install the statue of Diego Maradona in the coastal belt of North district to inspire Goan youth,” Lobo, who represents Calangute constituency, told ANI over the phone.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed condolence over the demise of football legend Maradona.

“With a heavy heart, I sympathize with the football community. Diego Maradona, the football icon will be remembered forever. #Maradona has inspired many football lovers of Goa and has encouraged football culture in the state,” Sawant tweeted on Wednesday.



Maradona was hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his 60th birthday, Goal.com reported.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of being fatigued regularly. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Nov 26, 2020 09:11 IST
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Nov 26, 2020 09:33 IST
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Nov 26, 2020 09:23 IST
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Nov 26, 2020 07:28 IST

latest news

’You can’t figure how to get him out’: Amir on Kohli-Babar comparison
Nov 26, 2020 09:59 IST
LU’s centenary celebrations: New Bharat to be gyanwan, dhanwan, charitrawan, says Rajnath
Nov 26, 2020 09:52 IST
Drunk driver smashes car into house, keeps on driving with door on roof
Nov 26, 2020 09:47 IST
Confirmed: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts
Nov 26, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.