‘Goa needs him, will launch protest’: Congress as Satya Pal Malik moves out

Less than 24 hours after his transfer orders were signed by the President, Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik packed his bags and jetted off to Shillong, his new home and assignment, on Wednesday. The Congress, however, has sought cancellation of his transfer orders.

Malik had pulled up the Pramod Sawant government for the handling of the Covid-19 crisis in the state and publicly reprimanded him for claiming that he (the Governor) was happy with the state’s response. It was one among the series of fallouts Malik had with the chief minister.

Malik omitted any reference to CM Sawant in his farewell message to Goa.

“I’m glad that I had an opportunity to serve in a beautiful state like Goa. During my tenure in Goa, which was almost 10 months, the experience has been nothing but pleasant. Goa is blessed with natural beauty. The people of Goa are very warm and generous. I have got tremendous love from the people of Goa. Goa has its own unique identity. People have their own way of living. I would love to visit Goa in times ahead and the state of Goa will always be close to my heart,” Malik said.

“I wish to convey my best wishes to the people of Goa and pray that the state remains strong with all its solidarity and harmony,” Malik said.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant, however, belatedly thanked Malik for his services to Goa.

“Extended warm send-off to Hon. Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik Ji, on his dep at Dabolim Airport. I thank him for all the support & guidance during his tenure in Goa. I congratulate him for his new assignment in Meghalaya & extend my best wishes to him in all his future endeavours,” CM Sawant tweeted.

Digambar Kamat, leader of opposition in the state, was present at the airport to see off the Governor. He said it was unfortunate that Malik was transferred.

“He was told to leave when Goa needed him the most. He has made a place in the heart of every Goan. Goa will always hold him in highest esteem. God bless him with health, happiness, peace & long life,” Kamat said.

The Congress has demanded that Malik’s transfer orders be cancelled and vowed to organise protests to press for their demand.

“The @INCGoa demands @rashtrapatibhvn to CANCEL transfer order of Hon’ble Governor of Goa SatyaPal Malikji. Goa now needs him the most. We will launch protests from 19th August @ 4pm at Azad Maidan demanding cancellation of his transfer order,” State Congress president Girish Chodankar tweeted.

The people from the state praised Malik for placing the state’s interest above everything else.

“He had been very vocal about spike & mismanagement of coronavirus cases in Goa, Mhadei water crisis, and other stupid actions of Goa govt, infuriating the BJP,” Shruti Chaturvedi, an entrepreneur in Goa, said.

“Goa Governor Satyapal Malik could have saved Goa, he always advocated Goa’s Interest above the Government interest, he took stand on #Mhadei #COVID-19 situation in the State and where @DrPramodPSawant failed,” Hrudaynath Shirodkar, an activist, said.