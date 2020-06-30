Goa Police arrests two Rajasthan residents for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs12.77 lakh

Sections
Panaji: Goa Police has arrested two Rajasthan residents for allegedly defrauding a woman to the tune of Rs 12.77 lakh after she was made to disclose her bank account information...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 19:10 IST

By Gerard de Souza,

Panaji: Goa Police has arrested two Rajasthan residents for allegedly defrauding a woman to the tune of Rs 12.77 lakh after she was made to disclose her bank account information over the phone.

Goa’s Cyber Crime Police Station authorities have arrested Lakhvinder Singh (26), and Darshan Singh (43), both of whom are residents of Anupgarh in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district.

The lady filed the complaint with the police, alleging that she fell victim to a vishing attack, where she was made to share her bank account details after a person called her impersonating as a bank official, including her automated teller machine (ATM)-cum debit card’s Personal Identification Number (PIN).

She lost Rs 12.77 lakh, as the fraudsters transferred the amount from her account.



The police have recovered her ATM card, passbook, mobile phone, subscriber identification module (SIM) card, and other document details from the accused.

Goa Police authorities have been issuing regular advisories regarding the rise in the phishing attacks amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restrictions, where fraudsters have been duping unsuspecting public by pretending to be bank officials.

While earlier such perpetrators used to give the police a slip, the accused are now being traced and arrested.

