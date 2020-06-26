Sections
Home / India News / Goa Police registers FIR after school says morphed images of its teachers were posted on social media

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:36 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

The school management is considering its future course of action while announcing the suspension of all online classes for now. (Representative image)

Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons in Goa after a school complained that it suspected a section of its students had posted morphed images of the school’s teachers on a popular social media platform, which were later downloaded and shared with derogatory comments during an online class that was being held because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“We have received a complaint on Thursday from a school in Panaji, alleging that during an online class, images were captured and morphed and uploaded on a social media platform accompanied by derogatory remarks,” Pankaj Kumar, superintendent of police (SP), Crime Branch, Goa, told media persons on Friday.

“We have registered an FIR under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Indian Penal Code on the basis of the complaint. An investigation is on,” he added.

The school management has written to students’ parents that “some of the pupils have shown disrespect to their teachers by using a social media platform in a demeaning manner”.



It added: “Teachers are demoralised and disheartened because of a section of the students’ unruly behaviour”.

The school management is considering its future course of action while announcing the suspension of all online classes for now. “Some students have proved that they are not in sync with our vision of holistic education. Parents have been advised to monitor their children’s activities and study sessions at home,” the letter stated.

