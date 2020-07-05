Sections
Home / India News / Goa port town councillor dies of Covid-19

Goa port town councillor dies of Covid-19

Councillor D’Souza’s death takes Goa’s Covid-19 toll to seven. Three of them died in the last two days.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 15:41 IST

By Gerard de Souza | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Panaji

Pascoal D’Souza was the brother of State President of the Nationalist Congress Party José Philip D’Souza, a former revenue minister in the Goa Government. (Photo Credit: Digambar Kamat / Twitter)

The dreaded Covid-19 disease claimed the life of councillor of the Mormugao Municipality Pascoal D’Souza, who passed away after battling the infection for over a week at Goa’s dedicated Covid-19 Hospital on Saturday night, the family said.

D’Souza was the brother of State President of the Nationalist Congress Party José Philip D’Souza, a former revenue minister in the Goa Government.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of Mormugao Councillor Pascoal D’Souza. He was truly a leader of masses and always worked to help the needy. My condolences to his brother Jose Phillip D’Souza and family and supporters of Pascoalbab. May almighty give them strength to bear the loss,” Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted.

The death takes Goa’s Covid-19 toll to seven. Three of them died in the last two days.



Vasco da Gama town and its suburbs are the worst affected areas in the state that has so far recorded 1,576 cases of which 529 have been detected in the port town itself and neighbouring suburbs and slums.

