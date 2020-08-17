Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Goa poll body postpones municipal elections by 3 months due to Covid-19 pandemic

Goa poll body postpones municipal elections by 3 months due to Covid-19 pandemic

The term of 11 municipal councils in Goa ends on November 4.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:15 IST

By Gerard de Souza | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Panaji

The Goa State Election Commission will review the situation after three months and take a decision on whether it is safe and conducive to hold elections later this year. (Arijit Sen/HT File Photo )

Municipal elections in Goa, scheduled for October 18, have been postponed by three months in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the state election commission said on Monday.

“The health and safety of the people - voters, election staff, security staff - is paramount for the commission and commission did not think it prudent to go ahead and fix this election on this date. Otherwise many of the people who are going to be around for election purposes are going to be exposing themselves to the threat of spread of coronavirus,” Goa State Election Commissioner R K Srivastava said.

“We were hoping that if things improve we would hold the elections in time,” Srivastava added.

“Everyday cases are being reported. The government is managing the cases but over the last month or so, we’ve not seen any respite. We thought that it is just not advisable to go ahead with the election because democracy is for the people, by the people and of the people and we don’t want people to be exposed to any risks and their life should not be compromised because of the election. So we thought it prudent to postpone the election by three months,” Srivastava added.



The state election body will review the situation after three months and accordingly decide whether it is safe and conducive to hold elections later this year.

The term of 11 municipal councils in Goa ends on November 4.

These are the second elections to be postponed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic with the state zilla panchayat elections scheduled to be held on March 22 this year also being postponed at the last minute.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Can’t waste a year’: SC rejects NEET, JEE delay
Aug 18, 2020 00:11 IST
Govt kick-starts talks toexplore vaccine deal
Aug 18, 2020 00:11 IST
Barcelona sack coach Quique Setien days after 8-2 loss to Bayern
Aug 18, 2020 00:10 IST
State to appoint international architect to revamp SGNP as ecotourism destination
Aug 18, 2020 00:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.