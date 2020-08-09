Goa registers 506 new Covid-19 patients in a day, the highest surge so far

Sections
The state administration has now announced the setting up of a new dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the state and has promised better treatment protocols as the numbers have taken a decisive turn for the worse.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:23 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

Prior to this the state had only one dedicated hospital for Covid-19 with a capacity of 220 beds. The hospital soon filled up prompting the decision of the state government to set up care centres for asymptomatic patients. (ANI PHOTO.)

Goa registered 506 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday; the highest in a 24-hour period so far with the surge nearly double the daily average cases registered in the state.

The state administration has now announced the setting up of a new dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the state and has promised better treatment protocols as the numbers have taken a decisive turn for the worse.

“We will be setting up a new Covid-19 Hospital at the Sub-District Hospital, Ponda to cater to rising coronavirus cases in the state,” State health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Prior to this the state had only one dedicated hospital for Covid-19 with a capacity of 220 beds. The hospital soon filled up prompting the decision of the state government to set up care centres for asymptomatic patients. Those too soon filled up prompting the government to allow asymptomatic patients to go in for home quarantine.



The new Covid-19 hospital, which will function out of the sub district hospital in Ponda town in South Goa and has the capacity to cater to nearly 440 patients.

Goa has witnessed a total of 8,712 cases of which 5,995 have recovered and 75 have succumbed while 2,642 are undergoing treatment either at care centres or at the state’s dedicated hospital.

“Our government is committed to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people in this challenging period. I urge everyone to come together and support the authorities to fight against this pandemic and avoid politicising issues related to healthcare,” chief minister Pramod Sawant said.

The government has rolled out rapid antigen testing to help cope with the demand for tests despite their knack for false negatives but with a rider that they will only be used on asymptomatic patients.

