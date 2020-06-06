Goa registers 71 new Covid-19 cases, highest so far

Goa has seen a huge spike in Covid-19 cases this week with 47 cases reported on Tuesday, 40 on Wednesday, 30 on Thursday and taking this week’s total to 188 or 70% of the total coronavirus cases registered in the state. (File photo for representation)

Goa witnessed it’s biggest spike in Covid-19 cases with 71 persons found positive on Friday, taking Goa’s tally to 267.

Total 62 persons were found positive within the containment zone at Mangor Hill, a locality at the port town of Vasco da Gama.

Health authorities began extensive testing of people within the containment zone after a symptomatic patient with no known travel history emerged and was admitted to hospital in a breathless state. The testing led to the discovery of 136 positive cases within the containment zone.

Besides those within the containment zone, nine persons entering the state were found positive -- three flying in from Delhi, three via train and three via road from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

As per the current protocol, all patients found positive including asymptomatic are being admitted to the dedicated Covid-19 hospital. The 220 bed hospital is fast filling up with 202 of the 220 beds currently occupied.

Health authorities have assured the state that a ‘back up’ hospital has been kept should the need arise for more patients to be admitted.

“With the recent upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the state, I would like to make a humble appeal to the people of the state to remain calm while the government is taking all the necessary measures to keep Goa safe,” Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.