Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Goa reports first death from Coronavirus

Goa reports first death from Coronavirus

An 85-year-old woman from Morlem in North Goa, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has succumbed to the infection in the hospital.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:03 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Panaji

Goa has one of the strictest testing rules and the capacity is much higher than any part of the country, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Goa on Monday reported its first death due to Covid-19.

An 85-year-old woman from Morlem in North Goa, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has succumbed to the infection in the hospital.

In an audio statement, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed and said, “Today, we had our first Covid-19 death of an 85-year-old lady in my constituency, Morlem. It is the first death reported in the state. My condolences to her family.”

Goa has one of the strictest testing rules and the capacity is much higher than any part of the country, Rane said. “We are doing our best in every aspect and best practices have been adopted in the state of Goa,” he added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Worst North Korea economy in two decades pushing Kim Jong Un to lash out
Jun 22, 2020 11:08 IST
Ayurvedic manufacturer restrained from using registered trademarks of Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals
Jun 22, 2020 11:07 IST
Maharashtra: High case fatality rate remains a cause for concern for state authorities
Jun 22, 2020 11:05 IST
Goa reports first death from Coronavirus
Jun 22, 2020 11:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.