Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Goa’s famous annual feast of St Francis Xavier to go ‘online’ this year amid Covid-19

Goa’s famous annual feast of St Francis Xavier to go ‘online’ this year amid Covid-19

The feast of the 16th century Spanish Jesuit who is revered as Goencho Saib (Lord of Goa) in Goa, where his sacred relics remain is celebrated annually on December 3, and draws thousands of devotees from across the state and beyond.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 13:17 IST

By Gerard de Souza | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Panaji

Despite the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government permitting the reopening of places of religious worship from July onwards, churches in Goa have begun reopening only from October onwards with many yet to reopen owing to the risks associated with large gatherings. (HT PHOTO.)

For the first time in living memory, there will be no congregations for the feast of revered saint Francis Xavier in Goa on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, Church authorities have announced.

The feast of the 16th century Spanish Jesuit who is revered as Goencho Saib (Lord of Goa) in Goa, where his sacred relics remain is celebrated annually on December 3, and draws thousands of devotees from across the state and beyond.

“While people from every nook and corner of Goa would traditionally converge at Old Goa for the Saibachem Novena and Fest, Covid-19 has reversed the tide this year and the liturgy will now be celebrated in every parish, chapel and institution in Goa, in India and all over the world,” Fr Patricio Fernandes the Rector of the Basilica of Bom Jesus where the feast is celebrated, has said.

Instead the Masses will be telecast live for those wishing to attend in a virtual mode.



Veneration of the relics will however be allowed and has already begun.

“Since it’s not possible to congregate because of MHA restrictions, veneration of the Relic will be allowed… The MHA guidelines also do not allow garlands, candles, water bottles, touching and kissing of statues, holy water fonts, etc.. Dress code will be implemented while entering the premises,” the church said in a statement.

Trial runs for the entry and facilitation of devotees have already been conducted.

Despite the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government permitting the reopening of places of religious worship from July onwards, Churches in Goa have begun reopening only from October onwards with many yet to reopen owing to the risks associated with large gatherings that usually accompany religious ceremonies.

“We need to recognise in all these realities a God-given opportunity to reflect deeply on the way we relate with God, with fellow human beings and with nature,” Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Nov 17, 2020 13:50 IST
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
Nov 17, 2020 13:46 IST
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Nov 17, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

Hockey India state member units form Masters Committees; Pargat, Gurbux included
Nov 17, 2020 13:53 IST
Twitter appoints top hacker Peiter Zatko, aka Mudge, as head of security
Nov 17, 2020 13:48 IST
Diljit thanks fans for watching Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari amid pandemic
Nov 17, 2020 13:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Nov 17, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.